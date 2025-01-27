All Sections
Bodies of 2 women recovered from under rubble in Kupiansk – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 27 January 2025, 11:34
Bodies of 2 women recovered from under rubble in Kupiansk – photos
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The bodies of two women have been pulled from under the rubble of a building destroyed in Russian airstrikes on 26 January in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The women were reported to be 62 and 95 years old.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians launched a series of airstrikes on the city of Kupiansk between approximately 13:40 and 14:20 on 26 January. 

A fire broke out at one property, and rescue workers managed to save an 86-year-old woman from the building. She sustained blast injuries and a fractured left shoulder and was taken to hospital.

At least 50 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the airstrikes.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Kharkiv OblastwarProsecutor's Office
