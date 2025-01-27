Bodies of 2 women recovered from under rubble in Kupiansk – photos
Monday, 27 January 2025, 11:34
The bodies of two women have been pulled from under the rubble of a building destroyed in Russian airstrikes on 26 January in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: The women were reported to be 62 and 95 years old.
The Russians launched a series of airstrikes on the city of Kupiansk between approximately 13:40 and 14:20 on 26 January.
A fire broke out at one property, and rescue workers managed to save an 86-year-old woman from the building. She sustained blast injuries and a fractured left shoulder and was taken to hospital.
At least 50 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the airstrikes.
