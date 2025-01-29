Three injured in Russian drone attack on ambulance in Kupiansk – photos

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on an ambulance. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian drone attack in Kupiansk injured three employees of the Kharkiv emergency medical team.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "The investigation reports that on 29 January, at approximately 11:45, an enemy drone hit an ambulance in Kupiansk.

Three Kharkiv emergency medical team employees suffered injuries while on their way to a rescue call."

Details: The 43-year-old driver was taken to hospital with injuries. A 26-year-old doctor and a 41-year-old paramedic suffered an acute stress reaction.

The attack was carried out by a Molniya-2 UAV.

