Russian attack on Nikopol kills woman – photos

In Nikopol, rescue workers have retrieved the body of a 54-year-old woman from under the rubble of a house destroyed by Russian attacks on 15 January.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote Lysak: "A 54-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol. Rescue workers retrieved her body from under the rubble of a house. It was destroyed by Russia when they attacked the city with multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: Additionally, a 45-year-old man was injured in the Russian attacks. He received medical help.

Lysak added that a house and an outbuilding were destroyed in the Russian attacks. Private and apartment housing, as well as garages and cars, were also damaged. Lawns and a power line were harmed.

Rubble of a house. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Window of a destroyed house. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Two fires started, but they were contained and put out by the firefighters.

