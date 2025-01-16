All Sections
Russian attack on Nikopol kills woman – photos

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 16 January 2025, 00:20
Russian attack on Nikopol kills woman – photos
House in ruins. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

In Nikopol, rescue workers have retrieved the body of a 54-year-old woman from under the rubble of a house destroyed by Russian attacks on 15 January. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote Lysak: "A 54-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol. Rescue workers retrieved her body from under the rubble of a house. It was destroyed by Russia when they attacked the city with multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: Additionally, a 45-year-old man was injured in the Russian attacks. He received medical help. 

Lysak added that a house and an outbuilding were destroyed in the Russian attacks. Private and apartment housing, as well as garages and cars, were also damaged. Lawns and a power line were harmed. 

 
Rubble of a house.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram
 
Window of a destroyed house.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Two fires started, but they were contained and put out by the firefighters. 

Dnipropetrovsk OblastattackRussiawar
