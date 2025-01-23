Russia takes Novovasylivka in Donetsk Oblast, DeepState reports

The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Based on the DeepState project’s data, Russians have occupied Novovasylivka and advanced near multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 22-23 January that Russia has occupied Novovasylivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "…(the Russians – ed.) also advanced in Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, near Chasiv Yar, Yantarne, Petropavlivka, Yasenove, Kotlyne, Vozdvyzhenka and Baranivka."

Background: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that 103 clashes had occurred at the front since the start of the day on 22 January, 53 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

