Ukrainians push Russians back near Shevchenko and Udachne, but retreat in other areas of Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 04:37
The territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepStateMap

The Ukrainian defence forces successfully pushed back the Russian troops near the settlements of Shevchenko and Udachne on the night of 21-22 January. At the same time, the DeepState analytical project reports that Russian troops advanced near other settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: According to DeepState, the Russians continue to advance in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Vozdvyzhenka, Slovianka and Sribne."

Background:

  • Russian troops are trying to capture Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. They are trying to block the road from Zelene Pole and capture the settlement without fighting in the urban part of Velyka Novosilka.
  • The Russian army is bypassing Pokrovsk from the south and approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Currently, the Russians are moving towards Kotlyne and Udachne, which are located on the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road.
  • Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, said that near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Russians, who have superior forces and resources, are conducting active offensive actions and want to capture nearby villages in order to partially encircle Pokrovsk.
  • Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, reported that Russian troops had intensified attacks on the city. According to Dobriak, Russian troops are less than three kilometres from the town.
  • Fierce fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics, trying to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.

occupationDonetsk Oblastwar
