110th Brigade on Velyka Novosilka: Plenty of firepower, but no troops – video

Ukraine's 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, commenting on the situation near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, have emphasised that despite having sufficient artillery and drones, the units are facing a critical shortage of personnel in the infantry divisions.

Source: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "Compared to Avdiivka, the reasons for losing territory are different. In Avdiivka, there was a shortage of artillery rounds, and FPV drones were just starting to develop, but infantry was still present. Back then, the absence of artillery was made up for by the troops. Now, however, there is enough artillery and drones, but there are not enough soldiers to fight. There is a complete shortage of personnel in the infantry units."

Advertisement:

Details: The soldiers said that a typical Russian assault operation involves several groups of 4–6 individuals attacking Ukrainian positions from different directions. The most intense activity occurs at dawn, when reduced visibility due to fog or rain makes aerial reconnaissance more challenging. The Russians frequently move through wooded areas, using the vegetation to shield themselves from FPV drones.

Quote: "Hitting a moving target with artillery is extremely difficult, and in such cases, cluster munitions are somewhat effective. Targeting FPV drones in a grove is challenging due to the radio horizon and the branches that obstruct accurate hits. Moreover, enemy groups now often include soldiers with automatic shotguns, and they are able to shoot down our drones."

Read more: The Ukrainian army is engaging in fierce battles and retreating on key front lines. An explanation with maps

Advertisement:

Details: The soldiers explain that when the Russians approach populated areas, they take cover in buildings or, more often, in basements. Aerial reconnaissance identifies their locations, and artillery adjusts its fire, but due to several challenges – such as human factors, worn-out guns, and a variety of munitions – hitting precise coordinates is difficult.

Quote: "As a result, the shells land roughly in the target area. We fire about ten rounds for adjustments. FPV drones are accurate, but their small payloads can’t destroy a basement or a building. When the enemy realises we’ve adjusted our fire, they move about a hundred meters to a new building, and the cycle starts over. That’s how they advance. Infantry could stop them, but there’s no infantry.

In such battles, it’s the infantry and assault troops that should be tasked with clearing buildings and halting the enemy's progress. In one day, our brigade eliminates more enemies than some of our battalions have personnel," the brigade explained.

Ситуація навколо Великої Новосілки на Донеччині



Відео: 110 ОМБр pic.twitter.com/BuybI41NZR — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) January 22, 2025

Background:

The analytical project DeepState reported on the night of 20-21 January the advancement of Russian troops in multiple settlements across Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts. Russian troops achieved some success near the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Uspenivka, and Slovianka.

Russian troops are trying to capture Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. They are trying to block the road from Zelene Pole and capture the settlement without fighting in the urban part of Velyka Novosilka.

The Russian army is bypassing Pokrovsk from the south and advancing toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They are currently heading toward the settlements of Kotlyne and Udachne, located along the Mezhova-Pokrovsk highway.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, reported that the Russians, leveraging their superiority in assets and personnel, are actively advancing near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, aiming to capture nearby villages to partially encircle the city.

Serhii Dobriak, Head of the Pokrovsk Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces are intensifying their attacks on the city. Russian troops are less than three kilometres from Pokrovsk, he emphasises.

Fierce fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, and the line of contact has divided the city in two. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics to try to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.

Support UP or become our patron!