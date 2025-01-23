All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 23 January 2025, 12:13
Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast have executed six Ukrainian servicemen who had been taken prisoner. Law enforcement has initiated an investigation.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicate that during an assault on Ukrainian military positions in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces captured six Ukrainian defence forces servicemen and later executed them.  

Advertisement:

The execution of prisoners of war is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention and constitutes a grave international crime.  

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full details of the crime and identify those responsible."

Details: Law enforcement has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime that led to the deaths of individuals (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office states that the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war is increasing every month. In October and November 2024, 13 criminal cases were registered concerning the execution of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a third of all such proceedings in 2024.
  • In November 2024, Russians stripped and shot Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Russian forces executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Novodarivka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Criminal proceedings were launched to investigate the incident.
  • Russian forces captured and executed six Ukrainian military servicemen during the week beginning 23 October 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonerswarOffice of the Prosecutor General
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
prisoners
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Foreign Ministry evacuate three Ukrainian sailors held captive by Yemeni Houthis
Captured North Korean soldier reveals how he ended up serving in Russia – video
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault and capture 6 soldiers – videos
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: