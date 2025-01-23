Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast have executed six Ukrainian servicemen who had been taken prisoner. Law enforcement has initiated an investigation.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicate that during an assault on Ukrainian military positions in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces captured six Ukrainian defence forces servicemen and later executed them.

Advertisement:

The execution of prisoners of war is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention and constitutes a grave international crime.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full details of the crime and identify those responsible."

Details: Law enforcement has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime that led to the deaths of individuals (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Advertisement:

Background:

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office states that the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war is increasing every month. In October and November 2024, 13 criminal cases were registered concerning the execution of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a third of all such proceedings in 2024.

In November 2024, Russians stripped and shot Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Novodarivka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Criminal proceedings were launched to investigate the incident.

Russian forces captured and executed six Ukrainian military servicemen during the week beginning 23 October 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!