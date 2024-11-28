Russian troops execute 5 Ukrainian prisoners near Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces have executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near the village of Novodarivka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Criminal proceedings have been launched to investigate the incident.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office; Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote: "Early reports indicate that personnel from the Russian Armed Forces executed five Ukrainian defenders out of six taken prisoner near the village of Novodarivka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where active hostilities are ongoing, on 24 November 2024."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian law enforcement officers have reportedly identified a unit of the Russian Armed Forces whose members are now being investigated for potential involvement in this crime.

Investigators also obtained a video recording of the shooting.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

Advertisement:

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime.

Background: The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office states that the number of executions of Ukrainian POWs is increasing every month. In October and November alone, prosecutors initiated 13 cases involving the execution of 54 Ukrainian POWs, accounting for one-third of all such proceedings in 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!