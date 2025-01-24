China supports Trump's intention to resolve "Ukrainian crisis" through negotiations

China positively assesses the desire of the Donald Trump administration to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and declares its readiness for dialogue with the United States, stressing that peace talks remain the only way to resolve the conflict.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning

Quote: "We are pleased to see that all parties are playing a constructive role and creating conditions for de-escalation and political settlement of the ‘Ukrainian crisis’."

Details: The spokeswoman stated that China is ready for dialogue with other countries to achieve peace talks and resolve the "conflict".

Quote: "China is committed to promoting negotiations for peace," she stressed.

For her part, Mao Ning neither confirmed nor denied Trump's claim that he discussed ending the war in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on 17 January.

Background:

In the spring, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called Russia's war against Ukraine the "Ukrainian crisis" and said that there "should be no winners and losers".

On 17 January, Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump.

On 21 January, Putin and Xi Jinping held a video call.

On 23 January, US President Donald Trump confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

