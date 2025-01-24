Kremlin responds to Trump: war against Ukraine not linked to oil prices

The Kremlin has stated that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is not dependent on global oil prices.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian leader, made this remark in response to US President Donald Trump’s statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 23 January. Trump suggested that lowering oil prices could bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Quote from Peskov: "No, this conflict is not dependent on oil prices."

Details: Peskov reiterated the Kremlin’s usual narrative of a fabricated "threat to Russia".

"This conflict is happening because of a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, a threat to Russians living in certain territories and the unwillingness and complete refusal of Americans and Europeans to address Russia’s concerns. It is not linked to oil prices," Peskov said.

Background:

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 23 January, Donald Trump stated that he aims to lower global oil prices, which he believes could end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump also announced his willingness to consider tougher sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

