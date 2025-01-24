Europeans want US troops in potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

Donald Trump inspects the troops during the inauguration ceremony on 20 January at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

European officials want the administration of US President Donald Trump to commit to securing Ukraine's safety, including by deploying American troops for a potential peacekeeping mission.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: Bloomberg reports that, in general, allies agree with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US must contribute troops to any future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine to ensure its credibility.

Sources speaking to Bloomberg believe that, despite Trump's current hesitations, the US may eventually support this idea. However, they emphasised that it is still too early to define the structure of any future peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

At present, European officials are working to shape the new US administration's position on the issue. Meanwhile, Trump is preparing for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

One high-ranking European official warned that if European allies are forced to send peacekeepers on their own, it could erode trust in security guarantees and create a rift within NATO. This could signal the end of transatlantic cooperation within the Alliance.

At the same time, some Western diplomats suggest that Trump’s scepticism about supporting Ukraine may be easing. They report that, in private conversations, Trump’s team is showing a willingness to focus on providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

However, in exchange for these commitments, Trump might demand that Europe take on a larger share of the responsibility for implementing any potential agreement, as he considers the war in Ukraine to be a European issue.

The president's team has also made it clear that the new US administration does not intend to directly engage in Ukraine's reconstruction. A senior diplomat said that discussions are ongoing, but Trump’s proposal is for the private sector to take the lead in this effort.

Background:

On 22 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News that any effective peacekeeping mission must include US troops, as European military support alone will not be sufficient to deter Putin.

In recent weeks, Ukraine's European allies have cautiously expressed optimism that Trump will not pressure Kyiv into premature peace talks with Russia.

This week, Trump warned Moscow of financial sanctions if Putin refuses to halt the fighting soon.

