Russian-made Molniya drone hits residential area in Kharkiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 January 2025, 10:22
Russian-made Molniya drone hits residential area in Kharkiv
Russian-made Molniya kamikaze drone. Photo: Defence Express

Russian troops have bombarded the residential area of the city of Kharkiv with an attack drone on Thursday, 30 January.

Source: Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has attacked Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that a Molniya UAV struck the residential area in Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district."

Details: Terekhov stated that the windows of a house in Kholodnohirskyi district were damaged.

Nobody was injured.

dronesKharkivwar
