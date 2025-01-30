Russian-made Molniya drone hits residential area in Kharkiv
Thursday, 30 January 2025, 10:22
Russian troops have bombarded the residential area of the city of Kharkiv with an attack drone on Thursday, 30 January.
Source: Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy has attacked Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that a Molniya UAV struck the residential area in Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district."
Details: Terekhov stated that the windows of a house in Kholodnohirskyi district were damaged.
Nobody was injured.
