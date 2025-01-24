New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times

The head of the Ukrainian State Logistics Operator, Arsen Zhumadilov, who was elected by the Ministry of Defence to replace Maryna Bezrukova as head of the Defence Procurement Agency, said he agreed to take over the second company "in this difficult time".

Source: Zhumadilov on Facebook

Quote: "It's true. I have agreed to take responsibility for the procurement of lethal nomenclature in this, to put it mildly, difficult time.

My only goal is to build a systematic approach to supplying the military. I promise to make every effort to fulfil this task.

At the same time, I remain the head of the State Logistics Operator.

Then, there is work to be done. Details will follow later."

Background:

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said that the ministry would not extend the contract with the head of the Defence Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, because Ukraine’s arms procurement had "turned into an Amazon" under her leadership.

The defence minister said Arsen Zhumadilov would be appointed as the director of the Defence Procurement Agency. "This year, the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition were operating in the same conditions. One agency did the job, the other just created media hype. There’s been a lot of talk about buying weapons for the military, but the result has been unsatisfactory."

