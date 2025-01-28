No confirmation from Israeli ambassador on supply of captured Russian weapons to Ukraine

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has said that Israel will not hand over Russian weapons captured by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to Ukraine, as previously stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sharren Haskel.

Source: Brodsky in an interview with Radio Liberty

Quote: "I will probably disappoint you a little bit, but we are not talking about Israel's initiative [to hand over weapons to Ukraine – ed.], there is some kind of crossed-lines thing going on here."

"Anything concerning the supply of weapons falls entirely under the jurisdiction of the army and the Ministry of Defence. The Israeli Ministry of Defence has not made any such decision."

Details: Commenting on the issue of the possible delivery of captured Russian weapons to Ukraine, Brodsky noted that Sharren Haskel, while still a member of the Knesset [the Israeli parliament – ed.] but not yet the deputy foreign minister, had introduced a private bill on the delivery of weapons. However, this proposal did not receive support in the Knesset.

When journalists pointed out that information about this initiative was posted on the embassy's official website, the diplomat explained that it was "nothing more than a private bill that was not approved further".

Background: Sharren Haskel, Israel’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, offered to transfer Russian-made weapons captured by the Israel Defence Forces to Ukraine during a meeting with Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, on 21 January.

