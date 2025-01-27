All Sections
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 27 January 2025, 22:22
The flags of the G7 countries. Photo: Getty Images

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries to Ukraine have commented on the situation surrounding Ukraine’s Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) following Defence Minister Rustem Umierov’s decision not to extend the contract of its head, Maryna Bezrukova.

Source: the G7 ambassadors on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Consistency with good governance principles and NATO recommendations is important to maintain the trust of the public and international partners."

Details: The Western diplomats said they recommend "that the situation in the DPA be resolved expeditiously and focus on keeping defence procurement going".

Background: 

  • Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said on 24 January that the ministry would not be extending the contract with the head of the DPA, Maryna Bezrukova, because Ukraine’s arms procurement had "turned into an Amazon" under her leadership.
  • Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the Ukrainian State Logistics Operator, who has been appointed as the DPA’s new head by the Defence Ministry, said he had agreed to head up the DPA "at this difficult time".
  • Meanwhile, Bezrukova announced that she would continue to perform her duties, and the DPA said it would continue to work under her leadership, "because the right to extend or terminate a director’s current contract is vested exclusively in the Supervisory Board".

