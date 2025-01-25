All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency continues to work under current head

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 January 2025, 15:12
Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency continues to work under current head
Maryna Bezrukova. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) has stated that it is continuing to work under the leadership of Maryna Bezrukova, "because the right to extend or terminate a director’s current contract is vested exclusively in the Supervisory Board".

Source: Defence Procurement Agency

Details: The DPA also insisted that its supervisory board is "legally valid" despite Defence Minister Rustem Umierov’s claims concerning the dismissal of two of its members.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In these circumstances, the premature announcement of the alleged new head of the Agency is a direct manifestation of pressure on the Supervisory Board and an attempt to replace independent corporate governance with a 'hands-on approach'.

And that is an unprecedented breach of all past agreements between the Ministry of Defence and civil society and international partners, especially those who are funding the manufacturing of Ukrainian weapons on the Danish model."

Details: The DPA said it is ready to answer "to the public, and most importantly to the military," for the results of its work.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Bezrukova became the head of the Defence Procurement Agency in January 2024. Her contract expires at the end of the week.
  • In a column for Ukrainska Pravda summing up the DPA's work in 2024, Bezrukova said the supervisory board – comprising independent members Kateryna Kuznetsova, Lukasz Stoliarski and Patrick Auroy, and state representatives Taras Chmut and Yurii Dzhyhyr – had started working in December.
  • Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, said that in September 2024, Umierov had planned to dismiss Bezrukova and appoint Holos (Voice) party member Oleksandra Ustinova to the position.
  • Umierov said that Arsen Zhumadilov, head of Ukraine’s State Logistics Operator, would be appointed as the director of the DPA.
  • Zhumadilov said he had agreed to head up the DPA "at this difficult time".
  • Bezrukova has announced that she will continue to carry out her duties.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of DefenceRustem Umierovweapons
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Ministry of Defence
Head of Ukrainian Parliament Anti-Corruption Committee calls for resignation of defence minister
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: