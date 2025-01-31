All Sections
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 31 January 2025, 14:37
Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The contract between Maryna Bezrukova and the Defence Procurement Agency expires on 31 January and will not be extended.

Source: press service of Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Today, Maryna Bezrukova's contract with the Defence Procurement Agency expires. Under the decision taken, the contract will not be extended, and she will resign from her duties as the head of the Defence Procurement Agency."

Details: As of 1 February 2025, Arsen Zhumadilov will be temporarily acting head of the Defence Procurement Agency.

He will perform these duties until the established procedure approves the new director.

Background:

  • Maryna Bezrukova appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resolve the conflict around the Defence Procurement Agency.
  • The supervisory board of the Defence Procurement Agency decided to extend Bezrukova's contract for a year, but the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine refused to approve this decision. Bezrukova was suspended for an internal investigation, and an interim acting director, Arsen Zhumadilov, a Ukrainian State Logistics Operator, was appointed.
  • On 31 January, the Ministry of Justice clarified the statuses of the heads of the Defence Procurement Agency, where roles have been constantly changing. The ministry stated that Bezrukova retains the status of head but is suspended, while Zhumadilov is serving as the acting head.
  • The National Association of Ukraine’s Defence Industry (NAUDI) also appealed to President Zelenskyy, urging him to intervene immediately to resolve the situation at the Defence Procurement Agency, whose operations are currently paralysed.

