Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 31 January 2025, 13:20
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Maryna Bezrukova. Photo: Bezrukova on Facebook

Maryna Bezrukova, head of the state-owned Defence Procurement Agency (DPA), has appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to intervene in the ongoing conflict surrounding the agency.

Source: an open letter to Zelenskyy posted by Bezrukova on Facebook

Quote: "The core issue is not merely an attempt to dismiss me but the actual dismantling of the institution in breach of every possible law and Ukraine's international commitments." 

Details: Bezrukova said the agency’s operations had been effectively blocked for an entire week due to the leadership changes. She believes the situation is jeopardising critical supplies for Ukraine's Armed Forces, undermining trust among international partners, and harming national security.

Quote: "Meeting the needs of the Armed Forces demands a different pace of work. It is impossible to manage the agency effectively working a few hours a day in addition to doing another job." 

More details: Bezrukova has asked President Zelenskyy to take three key steps:

  1. Halt the dismantling of the Defence Procurement Agency.
  2. Ensure that the conflict is resolved through legal means.
  3. Guarantee the stable and full functioning of the agency without pressure, obstruction, or attacks.

Background:

  • The DPA’s supervisory board resolved to extend Bezrukova’s contract for another year, but the Ministry of Defence refused to approve this decision. Bezrukova was suspended pending an internal investigation, and Arsen Zhumadilov from the State Logistics Operator was appointed as acting head.
  • On 31 January, the Ministry of Justice clarified the statuses of the heads of the Defence Procurement Agency, where roles have been constantly changing. The ministry stated that Bezrukova retains the status of head but is suspended, while Zhumadilov is serving as the acting head.
  • The National Association of Ukraine’s Defence Industry (NAUDI) has also appealed to President Zelenskyy, urging him to intervene immediately to resolve the situation at the Defence Procurement Agency, where work is currently paralysed.

