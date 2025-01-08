All Sections
Seven Russian oblasts allegedly attacked by drones

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 8 January 2025, 06:34
Seven Russian oblasts allegedly attacked by drones
An UAV. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 32 drones were downed over seven Russian oblasts and the Sea of Azov.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said 11 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over Saratov Oblast, 4 over Kursk and 4 over Rostov oblasts.

In addition, three UAVs were reportedly downed over Belgorod Oblast, three over Bryansk Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, one over Volgograd Oblast and four over the waters of the Sea of Azov.

