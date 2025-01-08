All Sections
Oil depot attacked by drones in Russia's Engels, fire breaks out – photos, video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 8 January 2025, 03:20
A fire at an oil depot in Engels, Russia, on the night of 7-8 January. Photo: Baza

A series of explosions have rocked Engels in Russia’s Saratov Oblast, with a fire breaking out near an oil depot.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Saratov Oblast governor Roman Busargin

Details: Local residents reported hearing about 25 loud explosions and seeing bright flashes in the sky over several districts of the city.

In addition, according to Engels residents, a large fire broke out near an oil depot.

 
A fire at an oil depot in Engels, Russia, on the night of 7-8 January
Photo: Baza
 
A fire at an oil depot in Engels, Russia, on the night of 7-8 January.
Photo: Baza

Earlier, Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov Oblast, reported the threat of a drone attack.

Updated: Later, Busargin claimed that debris from a downed UAV "hit an industrial facility in Engels".

The governor added that Saratov and Engels had been subjected to a massive UAV attack at night.

For reference: Engels is home to an airfield where TU-95 strategic bombers are based. It has been repeatedly attacked by drones.

The cities of Saratov and Engels are located opposite each other on the right and left banks of the Volga River.

