Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 February 2025, 09:08
A Ukrainian warplane. Stock photo: Air Command Tsentr (Centre) on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 83 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 9 February. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 61 drones, while a further 22 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 61 Shahed loitering munitions and other types of drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

A further 22 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russian attack had affected Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Russian forces launched the drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and defence forces.

