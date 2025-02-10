All Sections
Latvia orders Patria armoured vehicles for Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 February 2025, 12:50
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Latvia has ordered Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers to be delivered to Ukraine later this year.

Source: European Pravda, citing Latvia’s Defence Ministry

Details: The ministry announced that it has ordered Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers for Ukraine, though the exact number of vehicles has not been disclosed. 

Quote from Latvia's Defence Minister Andris Sprūds: "These armoured vehicles, manufactured in Latvia, will be delivered to Ukraine's defenders this year. This not only supports Ukraine in its fight against the occupiers but also allows us to test the performance and durability of the vehicles in real combat conditions, providing valuable insights for our own armed forces." 

The order for Ukraine will not affect the fulfilment of existing contracts for the Latvian military. 

Background:

  • Earlier, the Finnish company Patria received an order from Latvia to supply 56 armoured command-and-control vehicles. 
  • In early 2025, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs expressed his expectation that Latvia's defence spending would reach 4% of GDP.

