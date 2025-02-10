Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure

Denys Shmyhal and Nadia Calviño, Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB). Photo: Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (government)

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed agreements to finance the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Monday, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The signing took place during a meeting between Shmyhal and EIB President Nadia Calviño.

Advertisement:

Under the first agreement, the EIB is providing €16.5 million to restore critical infrastructure and implement energy efficiency.

The second agreement paves the way for €100 million to be made available for the reconstruction of water and heat supply and wastewater facilities, as well as for the modernisation of basic social services in the education, health and housing sectors.

The EIB's project portfolio in Ukraine is one of the largest in total, comprising 25 projects worth €4.95 billion. These are projects in transport, social infrastructure and energy.

Advertisement:

Background:

On Monday, 10 February, Nadia Calviño, Head of the European Investment Bank, arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

Recently, Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), visited Kyiv.

During her visit, she said that the EBRD plans to invest at least €1.5 billion in 2025 to support Ukraine's economy and business in wartime.

Support UP or become our patron!