All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 10 February 2025, 16:12
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
Denys Shmyhal and Nadia Calviño, Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB). Photo: Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (government)

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed agreements to finance the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Monday, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The signing took place during a meeting between Shmyhal and EIB President Nadia Calviño.

Advertisement:

Under the first agreement, the EIB is providing €16.5 million to restore critical infrastructure and implement energy efficiency.

The second agreement paves the way for €100 million to be made available for the reconstruction of water and heat supply and wastewater facilities, as well as for the modernisation of basic social services in the education, health and housing sectors.

The EIB's project portfolio in Ukraine is one of the largest in total, comprising 25 projects worth €4.95 billion. These are projects in transport, social infrastructure and energy.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Monday, 10 February, Nadia Calviño, Head of the European Investment Bank, arrived in the Ukrainian capital.
  • Recently, Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), visited Kyiv.
  • During her visit, she said that the EBRD plans to invest at least €1.5 billion in 2025 to support Ukraine's economy and business in wartime.

Support UP or become our patron!

Shmyhalaid for UkraineEU
Advertisement:
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal their baby
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
All News
Shmyhal
A safe for Europe's gas: Ukraine offers its gas storage facilities to Croatia
Russia targeted Ukrainian gas infrastructure in attack on 15 January, Ukraine's PM says
G7 ambassadors call on Ukraine's Prime Minister to ensure work of Energoatom's supervisory board as soon as possible
RECENT NEWS
18:32
Russian drone attack on archive building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages thousands of files – photos
17:58
Ukraine has brought back 17 people from Russian occupation since year's start, says Ukraine's human rights commissioner
17:49
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal their baby
16:56
​​Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast: number of injured rises to 17 – photos
16:53
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
16:12
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
16:00
Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts
15:56
Russia announces contacts with US through foreign ministries and signals regarding Ukraine
15:44
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
15:14
Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: