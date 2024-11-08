Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted drone attack on Saratov oil refinery – UP source

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine was behind the drone attack on the Rosneft oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on the night of 7-8 November.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukrainian intelligence

Details: The source confirmed that this had been a successful special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Russian news outlets reported that a fire broke out on the premises of the refinery.

Background:

Advertisement:

Roman Busargin, the governor of Russia’s Saratov Oblast, confirmed that drones had attacked an industrial area in the Zavodsky district of the city, where the Rosneft refinery and an oil pier on the Volga River are located. The wreckage of a downed drone supposedly fell there.

A video of the fire itself was posted on Russian local news outlets.

Support UP or become our patron!