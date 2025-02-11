War in Ukraine to be main topic at Munich conference, US secretary of state says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the key issue at the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from 14 to 16 February, will be the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Rubio in an interview with SiriusXM Patriot, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio emphasised that the main topic at the conference will be the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Quote: "President Trump has been clear that the war in Ukraine needs to end. He’s going to sort of begin to lay out a broad path forward, and he wants that war to end."

Details: Rubio stressed that ending the war would be in everyone’s interest.

Quote: "Obviously we’ll be discussing that with foreign ministers and other leaders there".

Background:

On 5 February, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from 14 to 16 February.

On 6 February, Kellogg said that he will not present a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference, as previously reported by the media.

On 10 February, CBC News reported that US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a bilateral meeting during the Munich Security Conference.

