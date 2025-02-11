Air Force reveals main target of Russian attack on 11 February

The main target of the Russians last night was gas production facilities in Poltava Oblast.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Office of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ihnat noted that Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, with gas production facilities in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts previously coming under attack.

Advertisement:

He explained that defending against such strikes is particularly challenging because the Russians launch a mix of aerial threats – cruise, air-launched and ballistic missiles – along with attack drones.

As for the air defence response, Ihnat confirmed that some missiles were intercepted, and others were disrupted by electronic warfare systems. However, unfortunately, some still reached their targets.

Background:

On the night of 10-11 February, Russian forces launched a combined strike on gas production facilities in Poltava Oblast, using various types of missiles. The Air Force stated that details regarding the types of weapons used and the outcomes of the operation were still being clarified.

The Russians fired up to 19 missiles, including cruise, ballistic and guided air-launched missiles, as well as those launched from ground and sea platforms. In addition, they attacked with 124 Shahed-type drones and other types of decoy drones.

Support UP or become our patron!