Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that if Donald Trump succeeds in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, he will offer Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin an exchange of territories – occupied Ukrainian territory for parts of Kursk Oblast controlled by the Ukrainian military.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that if Donald Trump succeeds in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, he plans to offer Russia a direct exchange of territories.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will swap one territory for another."

Details: The president added that he did not know what part of the Russian-occupied territories Ukraine would ask for in return: "I don’t know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority."

Background:

Ukraine has been holding part of the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast for more than six months.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly said that he is negotiating to end the war in Ukraine and that they are supposedly going "pretty well".

The US president has already spoken on the phone with Vladimir Putin, as reported by unconfirmed sources. He also expressed his willingness to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

