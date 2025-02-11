All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 11 February 2025, 17:13
Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer straight territory exchange
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that if Donald Trump succeeds in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, he will offer Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin an exchange of territories – occupied Ukrainian territory for parts of Kursk Oblast controlled by the Ukrainian military.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that if Donald Trump succeeds in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, he plans to offer Russia a direct exchange of territories.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will swap one territory for another."

Details: The president added that he did not know what part of the Russian-occupied territories Ukraine would ask for in return: "I don’t know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority."

Background:

  • Ukraine has been holding part of the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast for more than six months.
  • In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly said that he is negotiating to end the war in Ukraine and that they are supposedly going "pretty well".
  • The US president has already spoken on the phone with Vladimir Putin, as reported by unconfirmed sources. He also expressed his willingness to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaUkraineKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
All News
Russia
German pro-Russian politician calls Ukraine's resistance cost "absurd"
ECHR rules in Favour of Novaya Gazeta against Russia over war coverage ban
Russian media outlet reports unexpected visit by US Ambassador to Russia's Foreign Ministry
RECENT NEWS
20:15
EXPLAINERWhat concessions did Transnistria make for Russian gas, and how will it reach Moldova?
19:50
Zelenskyy: We are ready for meetings with US representatives
19:23
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
18:58
New Pentagon chief to discuss defence spending at his first meeting with European allies
18:48
Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack
18:46
Witnessed Russian war crimes: Ukraine manages to return four more children from occupation
18:39
Slovak PM says Slovakia has "moral right" in considering ways to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine
18:28
New Pentagon chief says US will not send troops to Ukraine
18:25
EXPLAINERWhat does Ukraine need for record-speed EU accession talks?
17:51
Bloomberg: US Treasury secretary will travel to Ukraine to negotiate earth resources deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: