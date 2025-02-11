Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast district, injuring one person – photo

The ambulance damaged in the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district on 11 February, injuring a 54-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kutkivka in Kupiansk district on 11 February at around 18:00. A 54-year-old man suffered injuries. Houses were damaged."

Details: Earlier in the day, at around 10:00, an ambulance came under fire in the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. The vehicle’s windows were shattered and the doors were punctured.

The ambulance damaged in the Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Early reports indicate that Russian forces targeted the settlements using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

