Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast district, injuring one person – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 February 2025, 22:05
The ambulance damaged in the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district on 11 February, injuring a 54-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kutkivka in Kupiansk district on 11 February at around 18:00. A 54-year-old man suffered injuries. Houses were damaged."

Details: Earlier in the day, at around 10:00, an ambulance came under fire in the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. The vehicle’s windows were shattered and the doors were punctured.

 
The ambulance damaged in the Russian attack
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Early reports indicate that Russian forces targeted the settlements using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

Kharkiv Oblast
Russians strike house in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring 7 people – photo, video
Former commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces considers it inappropriate to charge military leadership in wartime
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
