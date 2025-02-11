Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast district, injuring one person – photo
Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 22:05
Russian forces attacked the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district on 11 February, injuring a 54-year-old man.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram
Quote: "According to the investigation, Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kutkivka in Kupiansk district on 11 February at around 18:00. A 54-year-old man suffered injuries. Houses were damaged."
Details: Earlier in the day, at around 10:00, an ambulance came under fire in the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. The vehicle’s windows were shattered and the doors were punctured.
Early reports indicate that Russian forces targeted the settlements using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.
