Polish president expects Trump to propose solution to end war in Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 12 February 2025, 11:55
Polish president expects Trump to propose solution to end war in Ukraine
Andrzej Duda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda expects that his American counterpart, Donald Trump, will soon propose a solution to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Chancellery of the Polish president, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Duda stressed that he expects Trump’s solutions on ending the war in Ukraine to be proposed soon.

Quote: "I expect that President Trump, who has been outspoken about his desire to end the war in Ukraine, will propose and implement solutions that will not only be a political and economic victory but will also force Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table." 

Details: Duda noted that Trump is, first and foremost, a businessman, and this is something he consistently highlights in all discussions.

Quote: "President Trump has a business-oriented approach to politics and political discussions. Not all politicians like this, and not everyone is used to it. 

It is a slightly different language and a different way of handling affairs."

Details: Duda recalled that the United States has been supporting Ukraine for a long time.

Quote: "It was Donald Trump who was the first to help Ukraine. I am referring to the Pentagon budget for 2020 – this was during his first presidency. He was already providing military support to Ukraine when no one was seriously thinking about war or the need for Ukraine to defend itself." 

Details: Duda believes that, in the current situation, it is not surprising that President Trump is asking: "What does America get out of this? Can Ukraine offer something to America?".

Speaking on the issue of ending the war in Ukraine, Duda stressed that the most important thing is restoring the primacy of international law.

Quote: "Ukraine must reclaim all the lands currently occupied by Russia, which are internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory. This would be the ideal solution." 

Details: Duda added that the war must be stopped and Russia must not win.

Background: 

  • Trump has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that his administration is engaged in talks with Ukraine, Russia and other parties, claiming that negotiations "are actually going pretty well".
  • According to unconfirmed reports, the US president has already spoken with Putin by phone. He has also expressed willingness to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • On 11 February, it was reported that Zelenskyy believes the issue of exchanging territories controlled by Kyiv and Moscow could be one of the topics of possible "peace negotiations" with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

