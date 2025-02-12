All Sections
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 February 2025, 12:23
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at a meeting in New York in September 2024. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is ready to meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump in the United States as soon as the teams agree on the dates and agenda of such a visit.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian

Quote: "As for President Trump, he said he was waiting for me in Washington. And we are looking forward to our teams agreeing on the dates and schedule of meetings in the United States. That is, as soon as this is agreed, we are ready – I am ready – to hold a meeting."

Details: Zelenskyy also added that the Ukrainian authorities would have a "very busy week and month" as many meetings are planned and "work with the American side has intensified even more".

"We will have meetings with President Trump's team. I think I will meet in Munich in the coming days with Vice President Vance and the whole team. I also have a number of meetings planned – there are two dozen important senators and congressmen – these will be different, separate meetings. I will also have many meetings with European leaders. We expect that my team will have the opportunity to contact both Kellogg [Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg – ed.] and other members of the Trump team," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that "before and after Munich... representatives of the White House will come to Ukraine". 

Background:

  • On 7 February, US President Donald Trump said that he could meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "as early as next week".
  • When asked by journalists how the meeting with Zelenskyy might take place, Trump said: "Could be Washington – well, I'm not going there [to Ukraine – ed.]".
  • It was also reported that Zelenskyy would lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Munich Security Conference, which will take place on 14-16 February.

