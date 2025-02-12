Trump's envoy in Moscow may have had lengthy talks with Putin, Fox News says

Fox News host Sean Hannity said that President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff may have had a more than three-hour meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow to secure the release of hostage Marc Fogel.

Source: Fox News; The Washington Post (WP)

Quote from WP: "According to Fox News broadcaster Sean Hannity, Witkoff, a real estate developer and longtime friend of Trump, had a 3½-hour meeting with Putin while in Moscow arranging Fogel’s release."

Details: The White House did not respond to The Washington Post’s request to confirm whether Witkoff met with Putin. Hannity also did not disclose what was discussed during the alleged conversation with Putin.

Background:

On 11 February, Witkoff visited Moscow to retrieve US citizen Marc Fogel, a teacher who spent over three years in Russian custody on drug possession charges.

Trump welcomed Fogel’s release and expressed hope that this step would allow the two countries to work towards ending the war in Ukraine.

