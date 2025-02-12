All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's envoy in Moscow may have had lengthy talks with Putin, Fox News says

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 February 2025, 12:34
Trump's envoy in Moscow may have had lengthy talks with Putin, Fox News says
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Fox News host Sean Hannity said that President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff may have had a more than three-hour meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow to secure the release of hostage Marc Fogel.

Source: Fox News; The Washington Post (WP)

Quote from WP: "According to Fox News broadcaster Sean Hannity, Witkoff, a real estate developer and longtime friend of Trump, had a 3½-hour meeting with Putin while in Moscow arranging Fogel’s release."

Advertisement:

Details: The White House did not respond to The Washington Post’s request to confirm whether Witkoff met with Putin. Hannity also did not disclose what was discussed during the alleged conversation with Putin.

Background:

  • On 11 February, Witkoff visited Moscow to retrieve US citizen Marc Fogel, a teacher who spent over three years in Russian custody on drug possession charges.
  • Trump welcomed Fogel’s release and expressed hope that this step would allow the two countries to work towards ending the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpPutinUSARussia
Advertisement:
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
Polish president expects Trump to propose solution to end war in Ukraine
Trump meets with teacher released from Russian prison at White House
RECENT NEWS
15:40
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
15:33
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
15:18
Russian drone found in Moldova
14:53
Russia disrupts IAEA mission rotation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again, using blackmail and provocations – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
14:47
Kyivgas checks damaged buildings in one of Kyiv's districts
14:37
Wizz Air to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks if ceasefire comes into effect
14:20
Russia's Sakhalin has nowhere to store unsold Russian oil
14:03
Ukraine no longer forms new brigades, focusing on additional personnel
13:58
Russia plans to increase its army by 150,000 this year, Zelenskyy says
13:57
EXPLAINERWhy Fico wants to ban one of Slovakia's opposition parties and what consequences it may bear
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: