Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has stated that a territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine is not possible.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Peskov

Quote: "This is impossible. Russia has never discussed, and will never discuss, the idea of exchanging its territory."

Details: Peskov made the statement to journalists in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comments about the potential for discussing an exchange of occupied Ukrainian territories for parts of Russia's Kursk Oblast, currently controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Background:

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if US President Donald Trump succeeds in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, he will offer Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin an exchange of territories, swapping occupied Ukrainian territory for parts of Russia’s Kursk Oblast controlled by the Ukrainian military.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War think that the Russian authorities are trying to limit information about the situation in Kursk Oblast to avoid the exchange of territories during potential peace talks.

