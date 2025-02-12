Zelenskyy: If we can enlarge our army, peacekeepers won't be needed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine may not need a foreign peacekeeping contingent if it has its own enlarged army, enough weapons and money to maintain it.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian

Quote: "We trust our army very much and, I will tell you honestly, if there is an opportunity to seriously increase our army, if we have both weapons and finances for this, then we can live without another contingent."

Details: However, Zelenskyy stressed that Europe needs the presence of peacekeepers, as they can defend Europe against Russia, the aggressor.

"Once again, the fact that Europe’s contingent, some of them can be in our country or at sea, some on land – this is about Europe's defence. This is a protection in the case that if something happens, they will resist it because Putin will go to their countries after us. They need this," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy is also convinced that there is no need to report on the presence of the military and security in Europe to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

"Maybe it's Europe's business, just as defending the United States is the United States' business. Putin didn't ask anyone for anything, he just invaded. So why should anyone here ask him: ‘Do you feel comfortable that they are here at sea? Are you okay with our ships sailing here? Oh, you don't like it? Sorry, then we'll remove them.’ Maybe we should just stop these immature conversations? We have our own security guarantees. Europe needs to defend itself because it is Europe. And Russians are Russians. They need to be put in their place," Zelenskyy concluded.

