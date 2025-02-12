All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: If we can enlarge our army, peacekeepers won't be needed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:32
Zelenskyy: If we can enlarge our army, peacekeepers won't be needed
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine may not need a foreign peacekeeping contingent if it has its own enlarged army, enough weapons and money to maintain it.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian

Quote: "We trust our army very much and, I will tell you honestly, if there is an opportunity to seriously increase our army, if we have both weapons and finances for this, then we can live without another contingent."

Advertisement:

Details: However, Zelenskyy stressed that Europe needs the presence of peacekeepers, as they can defend Europe against Russia, the aggressor.

"Once again, the fact that Europe’s contingent, some of them can be in our country or at sea, some on land – this is about Europe's defence. This is a protection in the case that if something happens, they will resist it because Putin will go to their countries after us. They need this," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy is also convinced that there is no need to report on the presence of the military and security in Europe to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

"Maybe it's Europe's business, just as defending the United States is the United States' business. Putin didn't ask anyone for anything, he just invaded. So why should anyone here ask him: ‘Do you feel comfortable that they are here at sea? Are you okay with our ships sailing here? Oh, you don't like it? Sorry, then we'll remove them.’ Maybe we should just stop these immature conversations? We have our own security guarantees. Europe needs to defend itself because it is Europe. And Russians are Russians. They need to be put in their place," Zelenskyy concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyyarmypeace keepers
Advertisement:
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
All News
Zelenskyy
Russia plans to increase its army by 150,000 this year, Zelenskyy says
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
RECENT NEWS
15:40
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
15:33
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
15:18
Russian drone found in Moldova
14:53
Russia disrupts IAEA mission rotation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again, using blackmail and provocations – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
14:47
Kyivgas checks damaged buildings in one of Kyiv's districts
14:37
Wizz Air to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks if ceasefire comes into effect
14:20
Russia's Sakhalin has nowhere to store unsold Russian oil
14:03
Ukraine no longer forms new brigades, focusing on additional personnel
13:58
Russia plans to increase its army by 150,000 this year, Zelenskyy says
13:57
EXPLAINERWhy Fico wants to ban one of Slovakia's opposition parties and what consequences it may bear
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: