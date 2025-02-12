Pentagon chief explains Trump's plan to bring Russia to negotiating table

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that lower energy prices combined with more effective energy sanctions would help to bring Russia to the negotiating table to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Source: Hegseth in his speech at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hegseth noted that in order to further effective diplomacy and drive down energy prices that fund the Russian war machine, US President Donald Trump is unleashing US energy production. He called on other countries to do the same.

Quote: "Lower energy prices, coupled with more effective enforcement of energy sanctions, will help bring Russia to the table."

Background:

At the Ramstein Group meeting on 12 February, Hegseth announced that a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic goal.

He also stated that the US does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement of the war.

Hegseth also asserted that European countries should follow Poland's example in terms of defence spending.

