Zelenskyy is sure Trump has no oven-ready peace plan yet

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 February 2025, 18:07
Zelenskyy is sure Trump has no oven-ready peace plan yet
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is sure that US President Donald Trump does not yet have a concrete plan to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Economist on 11 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy welcomed the willingness of Trump’s team to end the war but emphasised that in his view, a clear action plan has not yet been developed.

Quote: "I’m sure there isn’t a ready plan yet. Why? Because a plan can’t be purely American. Because the war is happening here. And without our joint work, without consulting us, I think it can’t be complete." 

More details: Zelenskyy added that Trump’s team likely has some ideas that he should know about, but he has yet to be told about them.

Quote: "And we haven’t seen those developments yet. We haven’t seen them, and we haven’t heard any proposals. That’s it. I think February will be the month when this work begins. I think President Trump is dealing with domestic issues in the United States, and I think that’s his priority. At least, that’s what we see in the public domain, and I don’t have any other information." 

Background:

  • US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on 12 February that a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal.
  • He also said the US does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.
  • The US believes that driving down energy prices coupled with more effective enforcement of energy sanctions could help bring Russia to the negotiating table to resolve the war in Ukraine.

