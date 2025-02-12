All Sections
Zelenskyy: 10 Patriot missiles worth US$30 million used to shoot down 6 Russian ballistic missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 February 2025, 19:37
Patriot air defence system. Stock photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

For the overnight interception of six Russian ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s defence forces used ten Patriot missiles at a cost of US$30 million.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to journalists before a meeting with US Secretary Scott Bessent, cited by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "We used ten Patriot missiles worth US$30 million against six ballistic missiles."

Background:

  • Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 123 drones of various types since the evening of 11 February. Six missiles and 71 drones were destroyed, while 40 UAVs disappeared from radar.
  • All six ballistic missiles were intercepted over Kyiv. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported large-scale fires caused by the attack, with one person killed and four injured.
  • Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat responded to a social media post by MP Mariiana Bezuhla, who accused the Air Force of lying. He stressed that all Russian ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv on 12 February were intercepted but added that anything destroyed in the air still falls to the ground.

Support UP or become our patron!

