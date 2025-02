Russia reports alleged attack by over 80 drones on its oblasts

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that their air defence system downed 83 drones across nine Russian oblasts at night.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past night."

Details: According to the Russian ministry, 37 drones were downed over Bryansk Oblast, 12 drones each over Kursk and Lipetsk oblasts, 9 drones over Tver Oblast, 3 drones each over Belgorod, Kaluga, Smolensk and Voronezh oblast and 1 drone over Rostov Oblast.



