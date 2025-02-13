All Sections
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 February 2025, 08:47
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has not called Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks.

Source: Donald Trump at press conference in the Oval Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether he considers Ukraine an equal participant in the peace talks, Trump said: "That's an interesting question".

Quote: "I think they have to make peace, their people are being killed, and I think they have to make peace. That was not a good war to go into, and I think they have to make peace. That's what I think."

Details: When asked if Trump supported Zelenskyy in giving up territory or exchanging it to end the war, he replied: "He's going to have to do what he has to do but you know, his poll numbers aren’t particularly great, to put it mildly."

However, Trump does not believe that there is a danger that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the negotiations will be frozen.

Background:

  • The US president also said that it is unlikely that Ukraine will return to the pre-2014 borders, hinting that the country will have to cede territory to Russia to end the war.
  • Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia.

TrumpnegotiationsUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
