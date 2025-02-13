Bloomberg on Trump-Putin "deal": Zelenskyy's worst fears may come true

Western media suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s worst fears may come true, as US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin might reach an agreement behind Ukraine’s back.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote: "Even before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the Munich Security Conference tomorrow [14 February – ed.] to renew his case with the US for defending Ukraine’s independence, his country’s fate looks to have been sealed.

The day before Donald Trump got on the phone with Vladimir Putin, the US leader observed matter of factly that ‘Ukraine may be Russian some day’.…

Forget about joining NATO or US boots on the ground. Ukraine would have to concede territory that Russia began seizing back in 2014.

Zelenskyy was notified almost as an FYI. His worst fear – that terms and conditions of a peace settlement were being agreed behind his back – was coming to pass."

Details: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brought an economic cooperation agreement to Kyiv, which Ukraine was expected to sign "in exchange" for further support.

While Trump has made significant concessions even before negotiations begin, European allies are facing a US$3 trillion bill to strengthen their defence and rebuild post-war Ukraine.

Bloomberg recalls that Munich was the site of the 1938 agreement, signed by Western states under the illusion that they could forestall Nazi aggression by allowing Germany to annex part of Czechoslovakia.

Some see echoes of that failed appeasement policy, predicting that Putin will continue testing NATO’s eastern flank.

Bloomberg also notes that Zelenskyy’s future is uncertain, as Trump highlighted "not great" approval ratings of Ukraine’s president and the need for elections – "a not-so-subtle hint that he wants him out".

Background:

On 12 February, Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin. Following the conversation, Trump stated that they "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine" and "agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations".

On 12 February, Zelenskyy said that he had discussed further contacts with Trump.

