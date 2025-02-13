UK PM reaffirms support for Ukraine's NATO membership despite US statements

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated his support for Ukraine’s NATO membership following statements from the US administration rejecting it as part of a "peace settlement" for the war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Starmer’s interview with ITV, a British TV channel

Details: Starmer stated that his stance on Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance aligns with NATO’s official position.

Quote: "This was discussed at the summit that we had last year in Washington, where it was agreed amongst all NATO members that there should be an irreversible path of Ukraine to NATO membership."

Details: When asked whether the UK was abandoning this position in light of recent US statements, the UK prime minister firmly denied it.

Quote: "No, obviously nobody was expecting [Ukraine’s NATO membership] to be immediate. It was a pathway over time."

More details: Starmer emphasised that the most important thing, in his opinion, is support for Ukraine and placing Ukraine in the strongest possible position, as well as ensuring – if there is a cessation of hostilities – that any peace, which is both necessary and desirable, is just, robust and lasting.

Background:

On 12 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset ruled out Ukraine’s NATO membership and stated that Europe must provide the great share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. He also said that US troops would not participate in any peacekeeping operation.

In response, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reiterated that Ukraine’s position on NATO membership remains unchanged.

