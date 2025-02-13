All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK PM reaffirms support for Ukraine's NATO membership despite US statements

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 February 2025, 19:32
UK PM reaffirms support for Ukraine's NATO membership despite US statements
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo: Facebook

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated his support for Ukraine’s NATO membership following statements from the US administration rejecting it as part of a "peace settlement" for the war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Starmer’s interview with ITV, a British TV channel

Details: Starmer stated that his stance on Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance aligns with NATO’s official position.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This was discussed at the summit that we had last year in Washington, where it was agreed amongst all NATO members that there should be an irreversible path of Ukraine to NATO membership." 

Details: When asked whether the UK was abandoning this position in light of recent US statements, the UK prime minister firmly denied it.

Quote: "No, obviously nobody was expecting [Ukraine’s NATO membership] to be immediate. It was a pathway over time."

More details: Starmer emphasised that the most important thing, in his opinion, is support for Ukraine and placing Ukraine in the strongest possible position, as well as ensuring – if there is a cessation of hostilities – that any peace, which is both necessary and desirable, is just, robust and lasting.

Background:

  • On 12 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset ruled out Ukraine’s NATO membership and stated that Europe must provide the great share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. He also said that US troops would not participate in any peacekeeping operation.
  • In response, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reiterated that Ukraine’s position on NATO membership remains unchanged.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKNATOUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 100,000 peacekeepers, military estimates show
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against five Ukrainian oligarchs
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
All News
UK
Leader of UK right-wing populists unexpectedly supports Ukraine's accession to NATO
UK announces US$186 million aid package for Ukraine
UK receives Pentagon chief's assurance on Ramstein format
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Trump says Ukraine will participate in "peace negotiations"
22:00
Axios reveals details of Zelenskyy-Trump conversation
21:45
German Chancellor Scholz: We will never accept a dictated peace in Ukraine
21:32
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
21:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg: Formalising Ukraine's territorial losses does not mean recognising them
21:01
Zelenskyy discusses his call with Trump with Lithuanian president
20:45
Geran drone debris found in Romania after overnight Russian attack on Ukraine
20:42
Spextr ground robots approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces
20:31
War & Justice Diary by late Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina to release in UK, US and other countries
20:14
Polish PM: Ukraine, Europe and US must participate in peace talks together
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: