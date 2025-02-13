Trump's envoy Kellogg: Formalising Ukraine's territorial losses does not mean recognising them

US Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg believes that formalising Ukraine’s territorial losses in a potential "peace deal" does not necessarily mean recognising them.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg backed US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s statement that returning Ukraine to its 2014 borders after the "end" of the war is unrealistic.

Quote: "So, I believe there will be some sort of agreement on a potential territorial loss. But listen, you don’t actually have to acknowledge it."

Details: Trump’s envoy referred to the Welles Declaration (which he called a "doctrine"), issued by the US in 1940 after the Soviet Union occupied the Baltic states.

Quote: "When the Soviet segregated the Baltic countries, we never said they owned the countries. We said there was just a sort of domination."

More details: Therefore, in his view, the territorial issue should be seen as a long-term matter, "but it is part of the negotiations".

Quote: "We need a real, stable peace that is actually secure, until there’s a security agreement among all parties – one that is long-term and sustainable."

Background: On Thursday, 13 February, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated that acknowledging that Ukraine's borders will not be restored to their 2014 status "is not a concession to Vladimir Putin".

