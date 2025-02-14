All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office chief details his first meeting with Trump's special envoy Kellogg

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 14 February 2025, 14:40
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has reported that he has just had his first meeting with Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, and described the content of their conversation.

Source: Yermak on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yermak noted that "coordinating joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace" was the main topic of the conversation with Kellogg.

Quote: "We discussed how we would continue to support Ukraine. This is a security concern not only for our country, but for all of Europe and the world. Helping Ukraine now is significantly less expensive than fighting a powerful Russia later.

We also talked about preparations for the impending leader-level meetings and the US special envoy's visit to Ukraine. I am grateful for your support and readiness to collaborate to restore justice and security," he said.

In his comments before the Munich Security Conference, Kellogg stressed the need for direct talks between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and emphasised that Putin cannot refuse to talk to Zelenskyy.

Background:

  • On 14 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
  • The meeting, initially set for the morning, was postponed.
  • The delay was due to the United States needing more time to work on the draft memorandum of partnership that Ukraine finalised and submitted to the Americans.

