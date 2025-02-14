All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

European Commission president: Some of Trump administration's remarks on Ukraine can be agreed on

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 14 February 2025, 16:29
European Commission president: Some of Trump administration's remarks on Ukraine can be agreed on
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that there are some aspects of the recent comments made on Ukraine by senior US administration officials that can be agreed on.

Source: Von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen noted that recent statements from senior US officials regarding Ukraine have caused concern in Europe.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But we need to be honest here, and we need to avoid outrage and outcry. Because if we listen to the substance of the remarks, we not only understand where they are coming from but recognise there are some remarks we can agree on."  

More details: Von der Leyen said that both the EU and the US want an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine and seek a just and lasting peace that will lead to a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine.

She added that the EU and the US also agree that Ukraine must be given strong security guarantees.

"But perhaps what resonates with me the most is the need for Europe not only to speak frankly, but also to act accordingly. [...] I believe when it comes to European security, Europe has to do more," she said.

Background:

  • Europe has been shocked and concerned by recent comments made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group).
  • Hegseth stated that restoring Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal and said the US did not see NATO membership for Ukraine as a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.
  • However, he later clarified that his remarks should not be seen as red lines but rather as a reflection of reality.
  • On 14 February, Hegseth denied that he had walked back his controversial statement at the Ramstein Group meeting.

Support UP or become our patron!

European CommissionUSAUkraine
Advertisement:
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
US vice president: America will not help Europe because of European approach to propaganda
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year
Wagner mercenaries detained in Moldova in Avengers international operation
All News
European Commission
Zelenskyy meets with European Commission and European Council presidents in Munich
Von der Leyen tells US vice president about EU's commitment to just peace for Ukraine
EU to participate in creating commission for compensating Ukrainians for war damages
RECENT NEWS
19:41
Lithuanian president meets with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference: Our support for Ukraine is ironclad
19:34
Norway concerned about nuclear safety risks after Russia's strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
19:23
Polish PM: Russian national suspected of sabotage deported from Bosnia to Poland
19:13
Dutch defence minister says "truce" in Ukraine will increase threat to Baltic states
18:47
Zelenskyy meets with US Vice President Vance in Munich
18:34
War causes US$170 billion in losses to Ukraine – KSE Institute
18:25
​​Zelenskyy says he does not plan to meet with any Russians except Putin
18:16
Zelenskyy criticises US policy on Ukraine's NATO membership
18:07
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
18:00
Zelenskyy: We have map with number and types of troops that allies can deploy in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: