European Commission president: Some of Trump administration's remarks on Ukraine can be agreed on

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that there are some aspects of the recent comments made on Ukraine by senior US administration officials that can be agreed on.

Source: Von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen noted that recent statements from senior US officials regarding Ukraine have caused concern in Europe.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But we need to be honest here, and we need to avoid outrage and outcry. Because if we listen to the substance of the remarks, we not only understand where they are coming from but recognise there are some remarks we can agree on."

More details: Von der Leyen said that both the EU and the US want an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine and seek a just and lasting peace that will lead to a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine.

She added that the EU and the US also agree that Ukraine must be given strong security guarantees.

"But perhaps what resonates with me the most is the need for Europe not only to speak frankly, but also to act accordingly. [...] I believe when it comes to European security, Europe has to do more," she said.

Background:

Europe has been shocked and concerned by recent comments made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group).

Hegseth stated that restoring Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal and said the US did not see NATO membership for Ukraine as a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.

However, he later clarified that his remarks should not be seen as red lines but rather as a reflection of reality.

On 14 February, Hegseth denied that he had walked back his controversial statement at the Ramstein Group meeting.

Support UP or become our patron!