Ukraine brings back 8 children from Russian occupation
On Friday, 14 February, eight children were brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT).
Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, on social media
Quote: "Eight Ukrainian children are returning home and reuniting with their families.
Their parents and guardians had reached out to the Human Rights Commissioner’s Office for assistance in bringing their children back to Ukraine."
Details: Lubinets reported that some of the children brought back from the TOT are siblings: "All the children were separated from their relatives due to the war and occupation, some having lost their parents".
The children were retrieved from Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.
Additionally, a civilian woman, who had been unlawfully detained and sentenced by the Russians in the TOT, saw her two sons for the first time in a long time. The children had been under the care of their grandmother, but they have now reunited with their mother.
Background: Since the beginning of 2025, 17 Ukrainians have been successfully brought back from the temporarily occupied territories.
Support UP or become our patron!