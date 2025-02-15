All Sections
Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin only from position of strength – Ukrainian President's Office chief

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 15 February 2025, 01:01
Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin only from position of strength – Ukrainian President's Office chief
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin only when Ukraine has clear security guarantees and a position coordinated with its partners.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The president clearly stated today that he will be ready to meet with Putin when Ukraine is prepared for such talks. When Ukraine has a strong position agreed upon with its partners, primarily the United States and Europe. When Ukraine understands what security guarantees we will have. That moment has not yet come."

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the Munich Security Conference on 14 February that he does not plan to meet with any Russians other than their leader, Vladimir Putin. However, this will only happen after he and US President Donald Trump have prepared a general plan to end the war.
  • In December 2024, Zelenskyy outlined key components under which he believed Ukraine’s position would be strong enough to begin potential talks with Russia.
  • Previously, Zelenskyy stated that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers should be deployed in Ukraine after reaching a ceasefire agreement to prevent a new Russian attack.
  • Later, Zelenskyy emphasised that any effective peacekeeping forces deployed in Ukraine must include US troops.

