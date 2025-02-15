Scholz says Germany will not support dictated peace agreement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for Ukraine's "sovereign independence" to be respected in future negotiations with Russia.

Source: Scholz during his speech on the second day of the Munich Security Conference, as reported by DW

Details: Scholz said that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine should be reflected in future negotiations with Russia.

Advertisement:

"I believe that we all agree that Russia's war against Ukraine should end as soon as possible. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or wounded," he said.

In addition, he said, the country should be able to effectively defend itself in the event of a ceasefire with extensive military assistance.

"At the end of any negotiated settlement, Ukraine must have armed forces at its disposal with which to repel any new Russian attack. In financial, material and logistical terms, this will be a huge challenge," Scholz said.

The German chancellor also pointed out that a Russian victory or the disintegration of Ukraine would not bring peace. Even a dictated peace will never find support in Germany.

"There will be peace only when Ukraine's sovereignty is secured. Therefore, a peace dictated under pressure will never receive our support," he stressed.

Scholz also added that Russia is already exacerbating the situation with dangerous actions against the NATO countries. He mentioned the sabotage of submarine cables and other infrastructure, arson, disinformation and attempts to manipulate democratic elections.

Background:

On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun preparing a negotiating team to organise a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced that he had instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the talks with Russia.

On 14 February, US Vice President J.D. Vance was highly critical of the European Union’s approach to countering propaganda, including Russian disinformation, during his speech in Munich.

On the same day, Zelenskyy met with Vance. At the time, the US vice president said that Washington was seeking a lasting solution to the war.

Support UP or become our patron!