Polish Foreign Minister considers Trump's call to Putin a mistake

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that US President Donald Trump's phone call to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was a mistake.

Source: Polish news portal RMF24 quoted Radosław Sikorski, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Radosław Sikorski says that Trump's conversation with Putin benefits the Kremlin and weakens morale in Ukraine.

Sikorski also noted that Europe "has enjoyed the dividends of peace for too long, " which is why the crisis has arisen.

The Polish Foreign Minister believes that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine the credibility of the United States, not just the Donald Trump administration.

"If Putin succeeds in conquering Ukraine, it will be a signal to China... It will directly impact the US strategy and alliance system and possibly the future of Taiwan," Sikorski asserted.

Background:

On the evening of 12 February, Donald Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader and announced that they plan to meet. Following that, Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US president assured Ukraine that it will be a participant in future negotiations on the "end of the war".

