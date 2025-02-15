All Sections
Polish Foreign Minister considers Trump's call to Putin a mistake

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 15 February 2025, 19:55
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that US President Donald Trump's phone call to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was a mistake.

Source: Polish news portal RMF24 quoted Radosław Sikorski, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Radosław Sikorski says that Trump's conversation with Putin benefits the Kremlin and weakens morale in Ukraine.

Sikorski also noted that Europe "has enjoyed the dividends of peace for too long, " which is why the crisis has arisen.

The Polish Foreign Minister believes that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine the credibility of the United States, not just the Donald Trump administration.

"If Putin succeeds in conquering Ukraine, it will be a signal to China... It will directly impact the US strategy and alliance system and possibly the future of Taiwan," Sikorski asserted.

