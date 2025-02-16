All Sections
Polish foreign minister: Just peace for Ukraine possible within medium term

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 February 2025, 00:22
Polish foreign minister: Just peace for Ukraine possible within medium term
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that achieving a just peace for Ukraine is possible not immediately, but in the medium term.

Source: Sikorski during the Munich Security Conference, as quoted by Ukrinform

Details: The head of Polish diplomacy stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is waging a colonial war in Ukraine. And in order to convince the Russian leader to stop it, he needs to prove to him that "the price he would have to pay would be unacceptable".

Quote: "The Russian economy is starting to deplete. If we can convince him that we will not return to the relations we had before, and we can do this longer than he can, then he will make a deal."

Details: Sikorski added that Europe's plan should be to continue armed support for Ukraine as long as Kyiv is ready to counter the Russian invasion.

Sikorski noted that Putin also wants peace, but on his terms, expecting Ukraine to surrender.

He believes the question now is how to reach a peace agreement that will suit all parties. Therefore, the foreign minister points out that to reach a peace agreement that will suit all parties, focusing on the medium term is necessary.

Background:

  • The US asked Europe to prepare proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine in Munich.
  • Meanwhile, Trump has recently supported the idea of Russia's return to the G7.
  • The Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed to connect further tightening of sanctions against Russia to the progress of future peace talks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warPoland
