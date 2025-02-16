All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Unified European army in response to Russian threat off the table, Polish foreign minister says

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 16 February 2025, 11:40
Unified European army in response to Russian threat off the table, Polish foreign minister says
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

The unification of the national armies of European countries in response to threats from Russia "will not happen", said Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Polish TV channel TVP World on the evening of 15 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: When asked about the possibility of a united European army, Sikorski emphasised the need to clarify what the concept actually entails.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If you understand by it the unification of national armies, it will not happen. But I have been an advocate for Europe, for the European Union, to develop its own defence capabilities.

If the US wants us to step up in defence, it should have a national component, a NATO component, but I also believe a European EU component, EU subsidies for the defence industry to build up our capacity to produce, but also an EU force worthy of its name."

Background:

  • On 15 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the time had come to establish a European armed force.
  • On 14 February, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote in a Politico op-ed that Ukraine's military, with its experience, could become the "backbone" of a common European army.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUarmy
Advertisement:
Russian drones damage thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, leaving 46,000 customers without heat, Ukraine's PM reports
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration minister confirms Hungary's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession process
IAEA gives statement regarding Russian drone strike on Chornobyl
Russian command may change priorities in its offensive in spring and summer of 2025 – ISW
UpdatedUS Secretary of State talks to Russia's Foreign Minister
All News
EU
EU foreign ministers meet urgently in Munich to present new initiatives after US VP Vance's controversial remarks
Russia created secret department for sabotage and assassinations across Europe, WSJ says
Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration minister confirms Hungary's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession process
RECENT NEWS
13:51
UK PM to attend "crisis" summit of European leaders convened by Macron
13:26
Russian drones damage thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, leaving 46,000 customers without heat, Ukraine's PM reports
13:05
Finnish PM outlines red lines for Ukraine peace talks on example of Soviet-Finnish war
12:00
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
11:40
Unified European army in response to Russian threat off the table, Polish foreign minister says
10:50
EU foreign ministers meet urgently in Munich to present new initiatives after US VP Vance's controversial remarks
10:07
Russia created secret department for sabotage and assassinations across Europe, WSJ says
09:26
Ukrainian air defences destroy 95 Russian drones in 10 regions overnight
09:08
Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration minister confirms Hungary's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession process
08:32
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 261 times in past 24 hours: over 70 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: