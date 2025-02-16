Unified European army in response to Russian threat off the table, Polish foreign minister says

The unification of the national armies of European countries in response to threats from Russia "will not happen", said Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Polish TV channel TVP World on the evening of 15 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: When asked about the possibility of a united European army, Sikorski emphasised the need to clarify what the concept actually entails.

Quote: "If you understand by it the unification of national armies, it will not happen. But I have been an advocate for Europe, for the European Union, to develop its own defence capabilities.

If the US wants us to step up in defence, it should have a national component, a NATO component, but I also believe a European EU component, EU subsidies for the defence industry to build up our capacity to produce, but also an EU force worthy of its name."

Background:

On 15 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the time had come to establish a European armed force.

On 14 February, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote in a Politico op-ed that Ukraine's military, with its experience, could become the "backbone" of a common European army.

