Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, has announced that Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Pishchane near the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Trehubov on the Kyiv TV channel, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "A series of counterattacks by Ukrainian forces have achieved some success. Specifically, it had already been reported – and we can now confirm – the liberation of the village of Pishchane, which is about 5 kilometres south of the city of Pokrovsk. Russian troops have also been pushed back from several other nearby settlements."

Details: Trehubov stated that there had been a "certain turning point" on the Pokrovsk front.

Quote: "The Russians had serious intentions of partially encircling the city of Pokrovsk. However, they suffered significant losses on this front last month. This month, they have also been, let's say, halted and even pushed back in certain settlements."

Background:

In July 2024, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Pishchane in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defence forces have repelled 71 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Udachne.

In its latest report dated 16 February, UK Defence Intelligence assessed that Russia's key efforts near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast are focused on cutting off logistics routes to the city and surrounding it.

